2100 W Palmyra Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

**Excellent multi level town home that has recent paint and upgrades. Ready to call home in the popular Park Terrace community. Great location with no one in front of you. Big living room with soaring ceiling, beautiful flooring and cozy fireplace overlooking enclosed patio yard. Big dining area, newer appliances in kitchen with gas top cooking. Main bedroom has lots of closets and is double size with plenty of room to add office, have king size furniture or other options. Other great features includes 2 car garage directly below unit and full size washer/dryer hookups inside. As a resident you will enjoy the community pool and spa and have easy access to 5/22/55/57 freeways , Main Place Mall, St Joseph's Hospital and the historic Orange Circle.