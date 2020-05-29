All apartments in Orange
2100 W Palmyra Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM

2100 W Palmyra Avenue

2100 West Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2100 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**Excellent multi level town home that has recent paint and upgrades. Ready to call home in the popular Park Terrace community. Great location with no one in front of you. Big living room with soaring ceiling, beautiful flooring and cozy fireplace overlooking enclosed patio yard. Big dining area, newer appliances in kitchen with gas top cooking. Main bedroom has lots of closets and is double size with plenty of room to add office, have king size furniture or other options. Other great features includes 2 car garage directly below unit and full size washer/dryer hookups inside. As a resident you will enjoy the community pool and spa and have easy access to 5/22/55/57 freeways , Main Place Mall, St Joseph's Hospital and the historic Orange Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 W Palmyra Avenue have any available units?
2100 W Palmyra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 W Palmyra Avenue have?
Some of 2100 W Palmyra Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 W Palmyra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2100 W Palmyra Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 W Palmyra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2100 W Palmyra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2100 W Palmyra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2100 W Palmyra Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2100 W Palmyra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 W Palmyra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 W Palmyra Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2100 W Palmyra Avenue has a pool.
Does 2100 W Palmyra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2100 W Palmyra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 W Palmyra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 W Palmyra Avenue has units with dishwashers.
