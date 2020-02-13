209 W Tulip Tree Avenue

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms Single Family Residence in Riverbend Community. Open floor plan. Fireplace & media niche in family room. Built-in oven and microwave. Granite counters, dark colored cabinets, center island. Master + 3 secondary bedrooms, laundry on upper level. Master bathroom has dual vanities, jetted tub, separate shower enclosure, walk-in closet. Installed solar panel saves your utilities bills. Large back yard. High Speed Internet is included and paid for Association amenities including pool, spa and river trail. Community park offers tennis courts, baseball diamonds, picnic, BBQ areas. Easy to access to fwy 22, 55, 57 & 91.