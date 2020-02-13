All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
209 W Tulip Tree Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

209 W Tulip Tree Avenue

209 West Tulip Tree Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

209 West Tulip Tree Avenue, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms Single Family Residence in Riverbend Community. Open floor plan. Fireplace & media niche in family room. Built-in oven and microwave. Granite counters, dark colored cabinets, center island. Master + 3 secondary bedrooms, laundry on upper level. Master bathroom has dual vanities, jetted tub, separate shower enclosure, walk-in closet. Installed solar panel saves your utilities bills. Large back yard. High Speed Internet is included and paid for Association amenities including pool, spa and river trail. Community park offers tennis courts, baseball diamonds, picnic, BBQ areas. Easy to access to fwy 22, 55, 57 & 91.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue have any available units?
209 W Tulip Tree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue have?
Some of 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 W Tulip Tree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue offer parking?
No, 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue has a pool.
Does 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 W Tulip Tree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles