Orange, CA
209 E Mayfair Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

209 E Mayfair Avenue

209 East Mayfair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209 East Mayfair Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Walking distance to Champman college.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 E Mayfair Avenue have any available units?
209 E Mayfair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 209 E Mayfair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 E Mayfair Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 E Mayfair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 E Mayfair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 209 E Mayfair Avenue offer parking?
No, 209 E Mayfair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 209 E Mayfair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 E Mayfair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 E Mayfair Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 E Mayfair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 E Mayfair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 E Mayfair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 E Mayfair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 E Mayfair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 E Mayfair Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 E Mayfair Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
