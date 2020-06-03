Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

204 South Grand Available 07/01/20 - Virtual Tours subject to cancellation if property is rented prior.



Virtual Showing Friday June 12th 4pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87862797164



In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.5 times the amount of the rental property/ and a good rental history. Each unit is subject to different rules and allowables including pets and amount of occupants. If you dont have the income or credit-in certain cases we do allow co-signers.



We require one Application for the Main tenant and if your credit/income does not meet the minimum requirements-we would also require a Co-signer/Guaruntor to apply as well. (We do not need applications for ALL occupants of the property-just the main tenant and guarantor). We do need you to list all occupants. You are allowed roommates-you are required to do your own sublease/contract with them as Ricci Realty neither Endorses or Enforces any subcontracts for the property. The main tenant and the main guarantor are the ONLY people that are required to sign the lease contract.



We do know that time is a factor and that everyone needs to know immediately about their residency status and to lock something down immediately. We will respond within 72 hours with either a granted or denied application status. The lease will be ready for you within 3 business days. After which you will have 3 business days to return the signed lease as well as the Security deposit to fulfill the contract. Failure to do so, may result in the property offered to another applicant.



We look forward to answering any questions you may have.



If you have questions please email jeremy@riccirealty.com for more information



Due to the current situation, properties that are currently occupied are not shown in person until the tenant has vacated the unit. This unit is available after 7/10/2020. Applications can be filled out at any time.



(RLNE5848948)