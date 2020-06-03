All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 204 South Grand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
204 South Grand
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

204 South Grand

204 South Grand Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

204 South Grand Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
204 South Grand Available 07/01/20 - Virtual Tours subject to cancellation if property is rented prior.

Virtual Showing Friday June 12th 4pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87862797164

In order to apply for the property we require a minimum of a 680 Credit Score/ Income 2.5 times the amount of the rental property/ and a good rental history. Each unit is subject to different rules and allowables including pets and amount of occupants. If you dont have the income or credit-in certain cases we do allow co-signers.

We require one Application for the Main tenant and if your credit/income does not meet the minimum requirements-we would also require a Co-signer/Guaruntor to apply as well. (We do not need applications for ALL occupants of the property-just the main tenant and guarantor). We do need you to list all occupants. You are allowed roommates-you are required to do your own sublease/contract with them as Ricci Realty neither Endorses or Enforces any subcontracts for the property. The main tenant and the main guarantor are the ONLY people that are required to sign the lease contract.

We do know that time is a factor and that everyone needs to know immediately about their residency status and to lock something down immediately. We will respond within 72 hours with either a granted or denied application status. The lease will be ready for you within 3 business days. After which you will have 3 business days to return the signed lease as well as the Security deposit to fulfill the contract. Failure to do so, may result in the property offered to another applicant.

We look forward to answering any questions you may have.

If you have questions please email jeremy@riccirealty.com for more information

Due to the current situation, properties that are currently occupied are not shown in person until the tenant has vacated the unit. This unit is available after 7/10/2020. Applications can be filled out at any time.

(RLNE5848948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 South Grand have any available units?
204 South Grand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 204 South Grand currently offering any rent specials?
204 South Grand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 South Grand pet-friendly?
No, 204 South Grand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 204 South Grand offer parking?
No, 204 South Grand does not offer parking.
Does 204 South Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 South Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 South Grand have a pool?
No, 204 South Grand does not have a pool.
Does 204 South Grand have accessible units?
No, 204 South Grand does not have accessible units.
Does 204 South Grand have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 South Grand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 South Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 South Grand has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles