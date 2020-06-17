All apartments in Orange
1836 W Maple Avenue.
1836 W Maple Avenue

1836 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1836 West Maple Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to live in a highly upgraded unit in Orange. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath spread out over 825 sq ft of living space.
New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed in the living room, kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms have been upgraded with new lush carpeting, new mirrored closet doors and new lighting. The kitchen includes new stylish granite countertops and new cabinets. Property boasts newer vinyl windows throughout and a new wall heater. Water, trash and 1 car garage included. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No pets please. Qualifying income and credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1836 W Maple Avenue have any available units?
1836 W Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 W Maple Avenue have?
Some of 1836 W Maple Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 W Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1836 W Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 W Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1836 W Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1836 W Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1836 W Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 1836 W Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 W Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 W Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1836 W Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1836 W Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1836 W Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 W Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 W Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

