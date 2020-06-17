1836 W Maple Avenue.

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to live in a highly upgraded unit in Orange. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath spread out over 825 sq ft of living space.

New luxury vinyl plank flooring has been installed in the living room, kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms have been upgraded with new lush carpeting, new mirrored closet doors and new lighting. The kitchen includes new stylish granite countertops and new cabinets. Property boasts newer vinyl windows throughout and a new wall heater. Water, trash and 1 car garage included. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No pets please. Qualifying income and credit a must.