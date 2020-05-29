Rent Calculator
1735 N Lincoln Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:34 PM
1735 N Lincoln Street
1735 North Lincoln Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1735 North Lincoln Street, Orange, CA 92865
Amenities
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great neighborhood just off of Taft two blocks from Tustin Ave., Close to shopping and transportation. New Laminate flooring throughout except bedrooms. Large yard and gardener inluded
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1735 N Lincoln Street have any available units?
1735 N Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orange Rent Report
.
Is 1735 N Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
1735 N Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 N Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 1735 N Lincoln Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orange
.
Does 1735 N Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 1735 N Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 1735 N Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 N Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 N Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 1735 N Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 1735 N Lincoln Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1735 N Lincoln Street has accessible units.
Does 1735 N Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 N Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 N Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 N Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.
