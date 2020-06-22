158 S Cross Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

An upper corner unit i with tremendous natural light in fantastic location overlooking a green space with privacy from the living room and kitchen. Adorable front patio to hang out and have your morning coffee. Impeccably clean space with Newer stainless kitchen appliances including dishwasher, microwave and range. Newer window coverings, laminate floors.A 1 car garage at the bottom of the stairs with extra storage and a storage closet on the second patio. Close proximity to the pool and exercise room and easy walk to Peters Canyon and walking trails! Truly the best location!