Orange, CA
158 S Cross Creek Road
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:57 PM

158 S Cross Creek Road

158 S Cross Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

158 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
An upper corner unit i with tremendous natural light in fantastic location overlooking a green space with privacy from the living room and kitchen. Adorable front patio to hang out and have your morning coffee. Impeccably clean space with Newer stainless kitchen appliances including dishwasher, microwave and range. Newer window coverings, laminate floors.A 1 car garage at the bottom of the stairs with extra storage and a storage closet on the second patio. Close proximity to the pool and exercise room and easy walk to Peters Canyon and walking trails! Truly the best location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 S Cross Creek Road have any available units?
158 S Cross Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 S Cross Creek Road have?
Some of 158 S Cross Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 S Cross Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
158 S Cross Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 S Cross Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 158 S Cross Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 158 S Cross Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 158 S Cross Creek Road offers parking.
Does 158 S Cross Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 S Cross Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 S Cross Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 158 S Cross Creek Road has a pool.
Does 158 S Cross Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 158 S Cross Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 158 S Cross Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 S Cross Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
