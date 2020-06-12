147 N Mine Canyon Road

Amenities

Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy. It is a fantastic location, centrally located in OC convenient to many areas. Close to freeways and toll roads, a short distance to Old Town Orange, Irvine, Fullerton, Anaheim, Newport Beach and more! Master bedroom has a private bathroom, large walk in closet and small patio attached. Central heat/AC and in-unit laundry. A single car detached garage right underneath the condo. This community offers two pools, two spas, a gym/exercise room with state of the art equipment & spacious club house with a meeting room. The grounds are beautifully landscaped & well maintained. Condo is fully furnished, the only thing you need is your luggage. Including cable, internet, electricity, gas, water, trash, hoa, washer/ dryer in the unit and 2 parking spaces.