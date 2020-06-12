All apartments in Orange
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 N Mine Canyon Road

147 North Mine Canyon Road · (714) 308-7490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy. It is a fantastic location, centrally located in OC convenient to many areas. Close to freeways and toll roads, a short distance to Old Town Orange, Irvine, Fullerton, Anaheim, Newport Beach and more! Master bedroom has a private bathroom, large walk in closet and small patio attached. Central heat/AC and in-unit laundry. A single car detached garage right underneath the condo. This community offers two pools, two spas, a gym/exercise room with state of the art equipment & spacious club house with a meeting room. The grounds are beautifully landscaped & well maintained. Condo is fully furnished, the only thing you need is your luggage. Including cable, internet, electricity, gas, water, trash, hoa, washer/ dryer in the unit and 2 parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 N Mine Canyon Road have any available units?
147 N Mine Canyon Road has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 N Mine Canyon Road have?
Some of 147 N Mine Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 N Mine Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
147 N Mine Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 N Mine Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 147 N Mine Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 147 N Mine Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 147 N Mine Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 147 N Mine Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 N Mine Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 N Mine Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 147 N Mine Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 147 N Mine Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 147 N Mine Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 147 N Mine Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 N Mine Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
