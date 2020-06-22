1342 E Maple Available 06/01/20 1342 E Maple - Available - 5 Bedroom Home Available for $4500 Per Month. Walking Distance to Chapman. Detached Studio Unit in Back is Occupied. Virtual Tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/jA8z4vdYJsCtrEx96
(RLNE5613852)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 E Maple have any available units?
1342 E Maple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1342 E Maple currently offering any rent specials?
1342 E Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.