1324 E Everett Pl Available 06/01/20 1324 E Everett Pl - Available - Recently remodeling kitchen, with updated cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. New heating and air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 E Everett Pl have any available units?
1324 E Everett Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 E Everett Pl have?
Some of 1324 E Everett Pl's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 E Everett Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1324 E Everett Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.