All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 1324 E Everett Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1324 E Everett Pl
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

1324 E Everett Pl

1324 East Everett Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1324 East Everett Place, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1324 E Everett Pl Available 06/01/20 1324 E Everett Pl - Available - Recently remodeling kitchen, with updated cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. New heating and air conditioning.

(RLNE4824001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 E Everett Pl have any available units?
1324 E Everett Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 E Everett Pl have?
Some of 1324 E Everett Pl's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 E Everett Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1324 E Everett Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 E Everett Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1324 E Everett Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1324 E Everett Pl offer parking?
No, 1324 E Everett Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1324 E Everett Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 E Everett Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 E Everett Pl have a pool?
No, 1324 E Everett Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1324 E Everett Pl have accessible units?
No, 1324 E Everett Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 E Everett Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 E Everett Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles