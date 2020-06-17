All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 1323 palmyra av..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1323 palmyra av.
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

1323 palmyra av.

1323 West Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1323 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 palmyra av. have any available units?
1323 palmyra av. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1323 palmyra av. currently offering any rent specials?
1323 palmyra av. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 palmyra av. pet-friendly?
No, 1323 palmyra av. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1323 palmyra av. offer parking?
No, 1323 palmyra av. does not offer parking.
Does 1323 palmyra av. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 palmyra av. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 palmyra av. have a pool?
No, 1323 palmyra av. does not have a pool.
Does 1323 palmyra av. have accessible units?
No, 1323 palmyra av. does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 palmyra av. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 palmyra av. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 palmyra av. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 palmyra av. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles