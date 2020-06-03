1315 E Barkley Ave - Available - Beautiful Single Family Home. 5 bedroom, 2 bath. Walking distance to Chapman University. Hardwood floors, large bedrooms, washer dryer hook ups inside. Students welcome.
(RLNE4811777)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 E Barkley Ave have any available units?
1315 E Barkley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1315 E Barkley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1315 E Barkley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.