All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 1315 E Barkley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1315 E Barkley Ave
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

1315 E Barkley Ave

1315 East Barkley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1315 East Barkley Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1315 E Barkley Ave - Available - Beautiful Single Family Home. 5 bedroom, 2 bath. Walking distance to Chapman University. Hardwood floors, large bedrooms, washer dryer hook ups inside. Students welcome.

(RLNE4811777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 E Barkley Ave have any available units?
1315 E Barkley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1315 E Barkley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1315 E Barkley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 E Barkley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1315 E Barkley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1315 E Barkley Ave offer parking?
No, 1315 E Barkley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1315 E Barkley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 E Barkley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 E Barkley Ave have a pool?
No, 1315 E Barkley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1315 E Barkley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1315 E Barkley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 E Barkley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 E Barkley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 E Barkley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 E Barkley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles