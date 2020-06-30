All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
1306 E Mayfair
1306 E Mayfair

1306 East Mayfair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1306 East Mayfair Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
1306 E Mayfair Available 06/01/20 1306 E Mayfair - Available - Great Corner Lot, Plenty of Parking, Walking distance to Chapman University.

(RLNE5612232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 E Mayfair have any available units?
1306 E Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1306 E Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
1306 E Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 E Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 1306 E Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1306 E Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 1306 E Mayfair offers parking.
Does 1306 E Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 E Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 E Mayfair have a pool?
No, 1306 E Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 1306 E Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 1306 E Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 E Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 E Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 E Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 E Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.

