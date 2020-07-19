1249 W Palmyra Avenue

Amenities

This is a 2 story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath completely remodeled home with no shared walls. With an open floor plan downstairs, you have tile wood throughout the downstairs with a large kitchen and large living room. In the kitchen you have quartz counters and stained wood cabinets. You have stainless steel appliances included, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and refrigerator. Off the kitchen you have a laundry room with a single vanity sink, toilet, and washer/dryer, with additional storage space. Upstairs you have storage on both sides of the hallway. In each bedroom you have sliding closet doors with deep closets with full bathrooms connected. In the bathrooms you have upgrade vanity sinks with medicine cabinets and full showers. Both bedroom have windows overlooking Bush St. Outside you have a detached 2 car garage with a shared driveway.