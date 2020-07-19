All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

1249 W Palmyra Avenue

1249 West Palmyra Avenue · (714) 788-0847
Location

1249 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a 2 story 2 Bed 2.5 Bath completely remodeled home with no shared walls. With an open floor plan downstairs, you have tile wood throughout the downstairs with a large kitchen and large living room. In the kitchen you have quartz counters and stained wood cabinets. You have stainless steel appliances included, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and refrigerator. Off the kitchen you have a laundry room with a single vanity sink, toilet, and washer/dryer, with additional storage space. Upstairs you have storage on both sides of the hallway. In each bedroom you have sliding closet doors with deep closets with full bathrooms connected. In the bathrooms you have upgrade vanity sinks with medicine cabinets and full showers. Both bedroom have windows overlooking Bush St. Outside you have a detached 2 car garage with a shared driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 W Palmyra Avenue have any available units?
1249 W Palmyra Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 W Palmyra Avenue have?
Some of 1249 W Palmyra Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 W Palmyra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1249 W Palmyra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 W Palmyra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1249 W Palmyra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1249 W Palmyra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1249 W Palmyra Avenue offers parking.
Does 1249 W Palmyra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 W Palmyra Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 W Palmyra Avenue have a pool?
No, 1249 W Palmyra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1249 W Palmyra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1249 W Palmyra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 W Palmyra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 W Palmyra Avenue has units with dishwashers.
