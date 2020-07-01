Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1238 East Locust
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM
1 of 62
1238 East Locust
1238 East Locust Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1238 East Locust Avenue, Orange, CA 92867
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1238 East Locust have any available units?
1238 East Locust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orange Rent Report
.
Is 1238 East Locust currently offering any rent specials?
1238 East Locust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 East Locust pet-friendly?
No, 1238 East Locust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange
.
Does 1238 East Locust offer parking?
No, 1238 East Locust does not offer parking.
Does 1238 East Locust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 East Locust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 East Locust have a pool?
No, 1238 East Locust does not have a pool.
Does 1238 East Locust have accessible units?
No, 1238 East Locust does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 East Locust have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 East Locust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 East Locust have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 East Locust does not have units with air conditioning.
