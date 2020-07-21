1237 West Palmyra Avenue - J

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor of building in the heart of Orange. The apartment has been newly renovated with new countertops, stove, flooring, paint, and much more. The apartment is on the 2nd floor and on the end so you'll only have a neighbor on one side and you'll have a great views of the neighborhood. The building has washers and dryers and 1 onsite parking spot. Short walk to grocery store, Main Place Mall, and much more. Call Optum Real Estate for more information: 949-400-4275.