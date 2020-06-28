Rent Calculator
1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:45 AM
1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C
1235 West Palmyra Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1235 West Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92868
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C have any available units?
1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Orange Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C have?
Some of 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C currently offering any rent specials?
1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C is pet friendly.
Does 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C offer parking?
No, 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C does not offer parking.
Does 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C have a pool?
No, 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C does not have a pool.
Does 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C have accessible units?
No, 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 West Palmyra Avenue - C does not have units with dishwashers.
