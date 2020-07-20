All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 1223 E Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1223 E Collins Ave
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

1223 E Collins Ave

1223 East Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1223 East Collins Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1223 E Collins Ave Available 06/01/19 1223 E Collins Ave - Available -

(RLNE4811426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 E Collins Ave have any available units?
1223 E Collins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1223 E Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1223 E Collins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 E Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1223 E Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1223 E Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 1223 E Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1223 E Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 E Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 E Collins Ave have a pool?
No, 1223 E Collins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1223 E Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 1223 E Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 E Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 E Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 E Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 E Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles