Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d40aea4048 ---- CHOOSE ANY START DATE between May 8 and Aug 8! 1172 North Shattuck in Orange. See below for details, house info, virtual tour, and to quickly and easily book your showing. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: Choose a time above (below the images) or text/call (513) 898-0822. THE START DATE: You can choose to start your lease any time between now and August 8. If there are multiple people in your group, we can often also accommodate different people starting at different dates. THE HOUSE: 1172 N. Shattuck is a very spacious 3-bed in a pretty triplex with easy access to the 55 freeway, Old Towne, and Chapman University. Includes appliances and more! Pictures are worth a thousand words, so see the virtual tour below! THE VIRTUAL TOUR: fusion.realtourvision.com/126876 THE PRICE: - $150 off first month\'s rent! (pay only $2590) - Normal Rent: $2740/month THE HIGHLIGHTS: - Dishwasher - Window/Wall A/C - Pets allowed!!! - Walk In Closet in Master - All Baths Kitchen Newly Reglazed - Private Yard - Minutes to Orange Circle