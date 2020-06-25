All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
1140 E Rose Ave
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

1140 E Rose Ave

1140 East Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1140 East Rose Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

1140 E Rose Ave Available 06/01/20 1140 E Rose Ave - Available - This gorgeous property is walking distance to Chapman University with 5 large bedrooms!

(RLNE4811783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 E Rose Ave have any available units?
1140 E Rose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1140 E Rose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1140 E Rose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 E Rose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1140 E Rose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1140 E Rose Ave offer parking?
No, 1140 E Rose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1140 E Rose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 E Rose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 E Rose Ave have a pool?
No, 1140 E Rose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1140 E Rose Ave have accessible units?
No, 1140 E Rose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 E Rose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 E Rose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 E Rose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 E Rose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
