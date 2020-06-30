Rent Calculator
1105 E Lomita Ave
1105 E Lomita Ave
1105 East Lomita Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1105 East Lomita Avenue, Orange, CA 92867
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1105 E Lomita Ave Available 06/01/20 1105 E Lomita Ave - Available - Walking distance to Chapman University.
(RLNE4071243)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 E Lomita Ave have any available units?
1105 E Lomita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange, CA
.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orange Rent Report
.
Is 1105 E Lomita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1105 E Lomita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 E Lomita Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1105 E Lomita Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange
.
Does 1105 E Lomita Ave offer parking?
No, 1105 E Lomita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1105 E Lomita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 E Lomita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 E Lomita Ave have a pool?
No, 1105 E Lomita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1105 E Lomita Ave have accessible units?
No, 1105 E Lomita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 E Lomita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 E Lomita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 E Lomita Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 E Lomita Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
