8952 Syracuse Avenue

Amenities
Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, - Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, New Stove, Freshly Reglazed Counter Tops, Separate Dining, Brick Wood Burning Fireplace, Original Hard Wood Floors Throughout, New Double Pane Windows Throughout, All Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Bathrooms with Reglazed Tub/Showers, Small Craft Room off the Kitchen, New Plumbing Throughout, Large Driveway, Huge Back Yard With Built Patio Cover, Double Attached Garage with Opener, Built in Storage Racks, Laundry Hook-ups, Near Parks, Schools, Shops.
PET: ?
orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700
(RLNE3794706)