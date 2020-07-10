All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:31 AM

8952 Syracuse Avenue

8952 Syracuse Avenue · (714) 840-1700
Location

8952 Syracuse Avenue, Orange County, CA 92804
Stanton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8952 Syracuse Avenue · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, - Large Lot: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, New Stove, Freshly Reglazed Counter Tops, Separate Dining, Brick Wood Burning Fireplace, Original Hard Wood Floors Throughout, New Double Pane Windows Throughout, All Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Bathrooms with Reglazed Tub/Showers, Small Craft Room off the Kitchen, New Plumbing Throughout, Large Driveway, Huge Back Yard With Built Patio Cover, Double Attached Garage with Opener, Built in Storage Racks, Laundry Hook-ups, Near Parks, Schools, Shops.

PET: ?

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

(RLNE3794706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8952 Syracuse Avenue have any available units?
8952 Syracuse Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8952 Syracuse Avenue have?
Some of 8952 Syracuse Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8952 Syracuse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8952 Syracuse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8952 Syracuse Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8952 Syracuse Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8952 Syracuse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8952 Syracuse Avenue offers parking.
Does 8952 Syracuse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8952 Syracuse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8952 Syracuse Avenue have a pool?
No, 8952 Syracuse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8952 Syracuse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8952 Syracuse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8952 Syracuse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8952 Syracuse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8952 Syracuse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8952 Syracuse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
