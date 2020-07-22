814 Emerald Bay

Amenities

Herbert Brownell designed home featuring a desirable Emerald Bay elevated corner lot located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The home features 4 bedrooms including the main floor master with 3 full baths plus a powder room & boasts spectacular ocean, white water and Catalina views! An atrium accents the entry and adds for natural light during the daytime. Two over-sized bedroom suites are on the lower level of the home. The garage has direct access into the home and is oversized for perhaps a golf cart or storage. There are additional 2 large storage rooms in the home. Outdoor living is done on a very large ocean view patio and garden area that are adjacent to the kitchen and family rooms on the main level. Enjoy all that the private beach community of Emerald Bay offers with unparalleled amenities including the nearly 1/2 mile sandy beach, 6 championship tennis courts, the Al Simmons swim center and more!