Orange County, CA
814 Emerald Bay
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

814 Emerald Bay

814 Belfast Way · No Longer Available
Location

814 Belfast Way, Orange County, CA 92651

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Herbert Brownell designed home featuring a desirable Emerald Bay elevated corner lot located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The home features 4 bedrooms including the main floor master with 3 full baths plus a powder room & boasts spectacular ocean, white water and Catalina views! An atrium accents the entry and adds for natural light during the daytime. Two over-sized bedroom suites are on the lower level of the home. The garage has direct access into the home and is oversized for perhaps a golf cart or storage. There are additional 2 large storage rooms in the home. Outdoor living is done on a very large ocean view patio and garden area that are adjacent to the kitchen and family rooms on the main level. Enjoy all that the private beach community of Emerald Bay offers with unparalleled amenities including the nearly 1/2 mile sandy beach, 6 championship tennis courts, the Al Simmons swim center and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Emerald Bay have any available units?
814 Emerald Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 814 Emerald Bay have?
Some of 814 Emerald Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Emerald Bay currently offering any rent specials?
814 Emerald Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Emerald Bay pet-friendly?
No, 814 Emerald Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 814 Emerald Bay offer parking?
Yes, 814 Emerald Bay offers parking.
Does 814 Emerald Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Emerald Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Emerald Bay have a pool?
Yes, 814 Emerald Bay has a pool.
Does 814 Emerald Bay have accessible units?
No, 814 Emerald Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Emerald Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Emerald Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Emerald Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Emerald Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
