20 Baliza Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:07 PM

20 Baliza Road

20 Baliza Road · (949) 230-3201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 Baliza Road, Orange County, CA 92679

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 20 Baliza in Rancho Mission Viejo's Esencia Village. The upgraded kitchen boasts pristine white
cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, an expansive breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry and rich granite and tile. This
versatile floor plan features a guest bedroom and full bath on the main level, ample natural light, and new neutral paint and
carpet. On the upper level, the spacious master suite affords his-and-hers closets, dual vanities, a luxurious soaking tub and
plenty of space to help simplify busy weekday mornings. Rounding out the second level are two additional bedrooms with
sizable walk-in closets, a pocket office, and upstairs laundry. Tasteful upgrades include modern grey wood-grain tile, tall
baseboards, extensive recessed lighting, and modern fixtures and hardware. Relax in your spacious backyard as the bi-fold
doors lead to two loggias, and ample play space. Fully landscaped with artificial turf and recently refreshed flowering plants. With a greenbelt on two sides, this home also offers added privacy. Enjoy all the recreational opportunities offered by Esencia
and Sendero Villages including a gym, several pools, countless trails, the Esencia Farm, Canyon House, and multiple parks. This
home is also just a few blocks from the new Esencia school. Live the Rancho Mission Viejo Lifestyle to its fullest! Take the tour at http://realestatewebsolutions.net/property/mls/20Baliza/ Call Danny Kirkham at (949) 230-3201 to view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Baliza Road have any available units?
20 Baliza Road has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Baliza Road have?
Some of 20 Baliza Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Baliza Road currently offering any rent specials?
20 Baliza Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Baliza Road pet-friendly?
No, 20 Baliza Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 20 Baliza Road offer parking?
Yes, 20 Baliza Road offers parking.
Does 20 Baliza Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Baliza Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Baliza Road have a pool?
Yes, 20 Baliza Road has a pool.
Does 20 Baliza Road have accessible units?
No, 20 Baliza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Baliza Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Baliza Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Baliza Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Baliza Road does not have units with air conditioning.
