20 Baliza Road

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome to 20 Baliza in Rancho Mission Viejo's Esencia Village. The upgraded kitchen boasts pristine white

cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, an expansive breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry and rich granite and tile. This

versatile floor plan features a guest bedroom and full bath on the main level, ample natural light, and new neutral paint and

carpet. On the upper level, the spacious master suite affords his-and-hers closets, dual vanities, a luxurious soaking tub and

plenty of space to help simplify busy weekday mornings. Rounding out the second level are two additional bedrooms with

sizable walk-in closets, a pocket office, and upstairs laundry. Tasteful upgrades include modern grey wood-grain tile, tall

baseboards, extensive recessed lighting, and modern fixtures and hardware. Relax in your spacious backyard as the bi-fold

doors lead to two loggias, and ample play space. Fully landscaped with artificial turf and recently refreshed flowering plants. With a greenbelt on two sides, this home also offers added privacy. Enjoy all the recreational opportunities offered by Esencia

and Sendero Villages including a gym, several pools, countless trails, the Esencia Farm, Canyon House, and multiple parks. This

home is also just a few blocks from the new Esencia school. Live the Rancho Mission Viejo Lifestyle to its fullest! Take the tour at http://realestatewebsolutions.net/property/mls/20Baliza/ Call Danny Kirkham at (949) 230-3201 to view this home.