20 Baliza Road

Amenities
Welcome to 20 Baliza in Rancho Mission Viejo's Esencia Village. The upgraded kitchen boasts pristine white
cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a butler's pantry, an expansive breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry and rich granite and tile. This
versatile floor plan features a guest bedroom and full bath on the main level, ample natural light, and new neutral paint and
carpet. On the upper level, the spacious master suite affords his-and-hers closets, dual vanities, a luxurious soaking tub and
plenty of space to help simplify busy weekday mornings. Rounding out the second level are two additional bedrooms with
sizable walk-in closets, a pocket office, and upstairs laundry. Tasteful upgrades include modern grey wood-grain tile, tall
baseboards, extensive recessed lighting, and modern fixtures and hardware. Relax in your spacious backyard as the bi-fold
doors lead to two loggias, and ample play space. Fully landscaped with artificial turf and recently refreshed flowering plants. With a greenbelt on two sides, this home also offers added privacy. Enjoy all the recreational opportunities offered by Esencia
and Sendero Villages including a gym, several pools, countless trails, the Esencia Farm, Canyon House, and multiple parks. This
home is also just a few blocks from the new Esencia school. Live the Rancho Mission Viejo Lifestyle to its fullest! Take the tour at http://realestatewebsolutions.net/property/mls/20Baliza/ Call Danny Kirkham at (949) 230-3201 to view this home.