Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Terracina

Open Now until 5pm
3303 S Archibald Ave · (619) 304-0143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3303 S Archibald Ave, Ontario, CA 91761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terracina.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Embraced by the San Bernardino Mountains, Terracina Apartment Homes in Ontario, California offers an exceptional living environment in an unspoiled country setting. Our community is perfectly located just minutes away from the Ontario International Airport, Pomona Fairgrounds, and a wide variety of shopping and restaurants. Terracina Apartment Homes offers the highest quality service, state of the art amenities, and lushly landscaped grounds with soothing water features. Come find your new home with us at Terracina Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $55/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terracina have any available units?
Terracina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ontario, CA.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does Terracina have?
Some of Terracina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terracina currently offering any rent specials?
Terracina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terracina pet-friendly?
Yes, Terracina is pet friendly.
Does Terracina offer parking?
Yes, Terracina offers parking.
Does Terracina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terracina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terracina have a pool?
Yes, Terracina has a pool.
Does Terracina have accessible units?
No, Terracina does not have accessible units.
Does Terracina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terracina has units with dishwashers.
