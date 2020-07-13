Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill dog grooming area hot tub internet access tennis court

Embraced by the San Bernardino Mountains, Terracina Apartment Homes in Ontario, California offers an exceptional living environment in an unspoiled country setting. Our community is perfectly located just minutes away from the Ontario International Airport, Pomona Fairgrounds, and a wide variety of shopping and restaurants. Terracina Apartment Homes offers the highest quality service, state of the art amenities, and lushly landscaped grounds with soothing water features. Come find your new home with us at Terracina Apartment Homes.