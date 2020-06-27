Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Live at Camden Landmark and call one of Southern California's most coveted neighborhoods in Ontario home. Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature sleek black appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, built-in shelving, fireplaces, full-size washer and dryer, private patios/balconies and more. Life at Camden Landmark means your pets are family too, the fitness center is open 24-hours, weekends by the resort-style swimming pool and spa, afternoons on the putting green, and the best view of the San Bernardino mountains by the outdoor fireplace. Quick access to the 15 and 10 freeways puts you minutes away from Ontario favorites like the Ontario Mills Mall, and Ontario International Airport. Extra perks include a 10-minute walk to the MetroLink for an easy LA County commute, WiFi in all the common areas, assigned garages ...