Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Camden Landmark

Open Now until 6pm
950 N Duesenberg Dr · (347) 325-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA 91764
Ontario Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08301 · Avail. now

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 07201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 10307 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03212 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 14104 · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 02311 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Landmark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Live at Camden Landmark and call one of Southern California's most coveted neighborhoods in Ontario home. Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature sleek black appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, built-in shelving, fireplaces, full-size washer and dryer, private patios/balconies and more. Life at Camden Landmark means your pets are family too, the fitness center is open 24-hours, weekends by the resort-style swimming pool and spa, afternoons on the putting green, and the best view of the San Bernardino mountains by the outdoor fireplace. Quick access to the 15 and 10 freeways puts you minutes away from Ontario favorites like the Ontario Mills Mall, and Ontario International Airport. Extra perks include a 10-minute walk to the MetroLink for an easy LA County commute, WiFi in all the common areas, assigned garages ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Additional: Cable and Internet $88, Valet Living (trash pickup) $0, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit, Ask us about our pet interview process! See management for pet approval.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Choose your monthly parking from our three options: Carport: $30/month Garage: $50/month Tandem garage: $65/month Guests can park in visitor parking with permit.
Storage Details: Large floorplans assigned to a storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Landmark have any available units?
Camden Landmark has 13 units available starting at $1,729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Landmark have?
Some of Camden Landmark's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Landmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Landmark pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Landmark is pet friendly.
Does Camden Landmark offer parking?
Yes, Camden Landmark offers parking.
Does Camden Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Landmark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Landmark have a pool?
Yes, Camden Landmark has a pool.
Does Camden Landmark have accessible units?
No, Camden Landmark does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Landmark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Landmark has units with dishwashers.
