All apartments in Ontario
Find more places like 3221 Triumph Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ontario, CA
/
3221 Triumph Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3221 Triumph Lane

3221 Triumph Lane · (909) 403-7521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ontario
See all
Ontario Center
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3221 Triumph Lane, Ontario, CA 91764
Ontario Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Very cozy unit in a complex of 4 located in Ontario. Just minutes from the 210 freeway, commuting is a key factor of this property.

This unit has been freshly painted and has a large window in the family room bringing in natural light into the home.
The bedrooms are all upstairs and are good sized rooms. The full bathroom is located upstairs in the hallway and also has a door attached to one of the bedrooms.

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Schedule Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
417-B N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Triumph Lane have any available units?
3221 Triumph Lane has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
Is 3221 Triumph Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Triumph Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Triumph Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Triumph Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ontario.
Does 3221 Triumph Lane offer parking?
No, 3221 Triumph Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3221 Triumph Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Triumph Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Triumph Lane have a pool?
No, 3221 Triumph Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Triumph Lane have accessible units?
No, 3221 Triumph Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Triumph Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Triumph Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Triumph Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3221 Triumph Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3221 Triumph Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave
Ontario, CA 91764
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr
Ontario, CA 91761
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo
Ontario, CA 91764
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
Estancia Apartments
1720 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
Terracina
3303 S Archibald Ave
Ontario, CA 91761
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764

Similar Pages

Ontario 1 BedroomsOntario 2 Bedrooms
Ontario Apartments with BalconyOntario Apartments with Parking
Ontario Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ontario Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity