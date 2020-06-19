3221 Triumph Lane

Amenities

Very cozy unit in a complex of 4 located in Ontario. Just minutes from the 210 freeway, commuting is a key factor of this property.



This unit has been freshly painted and has a large window in the family room bringing in natural light into the home.

The bedrooms are all upstairs and are good sized rooms. The full bathroom is located upstairs in the hallway and also has a door attached to one of the bedrooms.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Schedule Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

417-B N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660