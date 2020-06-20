3085 E Via Rosso

Amenities
2017 built Condo in a gated master planned community, located at an extremely convenient location: Close to 10, 15, 210 freeways; Next to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park ; Minutes away from Ontario International Airport , Metrolink stations and California's largest outlet Ontario Mills. Great Rancho Cucamonga school district for elementary and middle school. This home features bright great room with media niche, granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen Island, 3 bedrooms upstairs, beautiful tile flooring on first floor. Amenities at Parkside community include pool, spa & clubhouse, tot lot, park, dog park.