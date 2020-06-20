All apartments in Ontario
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3085 E via Rosso, Ontario, CA 91764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
2017 built Condo in a gated master planned community, located at an extremely convenient location: Close to 10, 15, 210 freeways; Next to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park ; Minutes away from Ontario International Airport , Metrolink stations and California's largest outlet Ontario Mills. Great Rancho Cucamonga school district for elementary and middle school. This home features bright great room with media niche, granite counters, recessed lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen Island, 3 bedrooms upstairs, beautiful tile flooring on first floor. Amenities at Parkside community include pool, spa & clubhouse, tot lot, park, dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3085 E Via Rosso have any available units?
3085 E Via Rosso has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does 3085 E Via Rosso have?
Some of 3085 E Via Rosso's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3085 E Via Rosso currently offering any rent specials?
3085 E Via Rosso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3085 E Via Rosso pet-friendly?
Yes, 3085 E Via Rosso is pet friendly.
Does 3085 E Via Rosso offer parking?
Yes, 3085 E Via Rosso does offer parking.
Does 3085 E Via Rosso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3085 E Via Rosso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3085 E Via Rosso have a pool?
Yes, 3085 E Via Rosso has a pool.
Does 3085 E Via Rosso have accessible units?
No, 3085 E Via Rosso does not have accessible units.
Does 3085 E Via Rosso have units with dishwashers?
No, 3085 E Via Rosso does not have units with dishwashers.
