All apartments in Oildale
Find more places like 930 Olive Dr #63.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oildale, CA
/
930 Olive Dr #63
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

930 Olive Dr #63

930 Olive Drive · (661) 831-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oildale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA 93308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 930 Olive Dr #63 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 bath new carpet and paint, an open kitchen with breakfast bar granite countertops, dishwasher, a large family room, walk in closet in main bdrm., enclosed patio, two car garage, community sparkling pool, club house, beautiful manicured grounds, walking distance to schools and shopping. Sec 8 ok. . For more info please call 661-831-6022. or call/txt 661-412-9090

Managed by
HRU Property Management
Homes R Us Realty, Inc
BRE lic.#01459826

PET RULE: Pets allowed per owner approval of size and breed

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
$40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older, Non-Refundable
$150 additional deposit per pet
Pet Fee: $20 per month, per pet

Applicant understands and agrees, if approved, in addition to rent the following fees will be assessed:

One-time Administrative Fee: $100 – This fee is for the preparation of the lease agreement, conducting both the move-in inspection and the move-out inspection, corresponding documents, and providing digital copi

(RLNE2183693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Olive Dr #63 have any available units?
930 Olive Dr #63 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 Olive Dr #63 have?
Some of 930 Olive Dr #63's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Olive Dr #63 currently offering any rent specials?
930 Olive Dr #63 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Olive Dr #63 pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Olive Dr #63 is pet friendly.
Does 930 Olive Dr #63 offer parking?
Yes, 930 Olive Dr #63 offers parking.
Does 930 Olive Dr #63 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Olive Dr #63 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Olive Dr #63 have a pool?
Yes, 930 Olive Dr #63 has a pool.
Does 930 Olive Dr #63 have accessible units?
No, 930 Olive Dr #63 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Olive Dr #63 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Olive Dr #63 has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Olive Dr #63 have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Olive Dr #63 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 930 Olive Dr #63?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oildale 2 BedroomsOildale Apartments with Balconies
Oildale Apartments with GaragesOildale Apartments with Parking
Oildale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bakersfield, CAPorterville, CAShafter, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Tehachapi, CABear Valley Springs, CATaft, CAFord City, CA
Rosedale, CAGolden Hills, CATulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Porterville College
California State University-Bakersfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity