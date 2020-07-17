930 Olive Dr #63

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.5 bath new carpet and paint, an open kitchen with breakfast bar granite countertops, dishwasher, a large family room, walk in closet in main bdrm., enclosed patio, two car garage, community sparkling pool, club house, beautiful manicured grounds, walking distance to schools and shopping. Sec 8 ok. . For more info please call 661-831-6022. or call/txt 661-412-9090



Managed by

HRU Property Management

Homes R Us Realty, Inc

BRE lic.#01459826



PET RULE: Pets allowed per owner approval of size and breed



LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

$40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older, Non-Refundable

$150 additional deposit per pet

Pet Fee: $20 per month, per pet



Applicant understands and agrees, if approved, in addition to rent the following fees will be assessed:



One-time Administrative Fee: $100 – This fee is for the preparation of the lease agreement, conducting both the move-in inspection and the move-out inspection, corresponding documents, and providing digital copi



