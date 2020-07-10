Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tri-City Gardens.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Tri-City Gardens have any available units?
Tri-City Gardens has 2 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Tri-City Gardens have?
Some of Tri-City Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tri-City Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Tri-City Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.