Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Tri-City Gardens

4130 Waring Road · (760) 472-3718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4129-04 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 4130-17 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tri-City Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tri-City Gardens have any available units?
Tri-City Gardens has 2 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Tri-City Gardens have?
Some of Tri-City Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tri-City Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Tri-City Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tri-City Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Tri-City Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does Tri-City Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Tri-City Gardens offers parking.
Does Tri-City Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tri-City Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tri-City Gardens have a pool?
No, Tri-City Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Tri-City Gardens have accessible units?
No, Tri-City Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Tri-City Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Tri-City Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.

