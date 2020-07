Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven smoke-free units Property Amenities business center carport gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton. This beautiful community is richly landscaped with an unusual blend of tall pines, redwoods, gardens, and grassy green areas. The one bedroom, two bedrooms, and three-bedroom newly renovated floor plans feature some of the most peaceful living spaces in Oceanside, California. Residents are invited to sit back and relax by one of our two sparkling swimming pools. The Dylan Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.