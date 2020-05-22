All apartments in Oceanside
Terra Oceanside Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3964 Waring Rd · (201) 347-7616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3964-13 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 3970-06 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 3970-09 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Oceanside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit. Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot & Parking Garage: 1 Space, Detached Garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terra Oceanside Apartments have any available units?
Terra Oceanside Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does Terra Oceanside Apartments have?
Some of Terra Oceanside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Oceanside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Oceanside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terra Oceanside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Oceanside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Terra Oceanside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Terra Oceanside Apartments offers parking.
Does Terra Oceanside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terra Oceanside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Oceanside Apartments have a pool?
No, Terra Oceanside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Terra Oceanside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Terra Oceanside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Terra Oceanside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra Oceanside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

