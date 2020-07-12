/
tri city
156 Apartments for rent in Tri-City, Oceanside, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
4 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Results within 1 mile of Tri-City
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,186
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
12 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Ample storage and spacious interiors are featured in these gated, pet-friendly apartments in Vista. Just off the 78 and mere minutes to the Carlsbad and Oceanside beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
920 sqft
Lush landscaping near the beaches and parks. This gated community offers a pool, on-site laundry and covered parking. Apartments include a private oversized patio or balcony, large closets, and modern appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
9 Units Available
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Great location in the Carlsbad Unified school district, steps from major retail shops. Community has pool, spa and fitness center. Units feature personal garages, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3375 Genoa Way
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1016 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste. The open floor plan creates a bright and airy feel throughout the condo with furniture included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 Rancho Del Oro #10
2315 Rancho Del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1008 sqft
Beautiful condo in Oceanside just minutes from the beach! - Amazing 2 bedroom ground floor condo right next to the community pool. This unit features a large living room with fireplace. A good sized master bedroom with full bath, and walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165
3521 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1093 sqft
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in gated Vista Way Village- Available August 17th! - Available August 17th! Come see this upper 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Vista Way Village! Large unit features private
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3395 Campo Azul
3395 Campo Azul Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1420 sqft
The Preserves in Carlsbad - Built NEW in 2018! - This amazing condo boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and is highly upgraded throughout. From the moment you walk in you'll know you've found your new home sweet home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1258 Browning Court
1258 Browning Court, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1266 sqft
1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3266 Calle Osuna
3266 Calle Osuna, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath in 55 or Older Costa Serena community. New carpet and paint! Enclosed sunroom off the master bedroom with a patio just outside. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Very close to Walmart, and Albertsons.
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
3682 Seaflower Ln
3682 Seaflower Lane, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Costa Serena Senior community duplex home. Private and fenced backyard is a gardener's delight, with tiered planters and room for your green thumb! Front yard is attractive and low maintenance dry-scape.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
211 Silver Fir Court
211 Silver Fir Ct, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1770 sqft
Beautiful brand new home!. Perfect location. Hardwood floors downstairs. Two car garage with additional parking.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24
3459 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4524 Royal Oak
4524 Royal Oak Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
834 sqft
Tastefully furnished and upgraded unit in the lovely 55+ Peacock Hills Senior Community. Close to shopping center, restaurants, parks and freeways. This bright and airy two bedroom one bathroom has it all. Fully upgraded and fully furnished.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
3721 Balboa
3721 Balboa Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
827 sqft
55+ Community! 2BR/1BA -1 Car Garage! Pets OK Costa Serena Community - Monthly Rent: $1750 Deposit: $1750 Pet Deposit: $500 Small pet under 35lbs Address: 3721 Balboa Dr Oceanside CA 92056 Available 5/5/20 *2 Bedroom *1 Bathroom *1 Car
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3779 Carnegie Drive
3779 Carnegie Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1675 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
4243 Tiberon Dr
4243 Tiberon Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1280 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Townhome with Large Patio and Garage - Property Id: 251910 Please fill out pre-screen questionnaire to be considered.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3698 North Wy
3698 North Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
827 sqft
Beautiful 1B/1BA in 55+ Community w/ 1 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Oceanside within the 55+ Costa Serena community.
