All apartments in Oceanside
Home
Oceanside, CA
924 Sagewood
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM
924 Sagewood
924 Sagewood Drive
No Longer Available
Location
924 Sagewood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 924 Sagewood have any available units?
924 Sagewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 924 Sagewood have?
Some of 924 Sagewood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 924 Sagewood currently offering any rent specials?
924 Sagewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Sagewood pet-friendly?
No, 924 Sagewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 924 Sagewood offer parking?
Yes, 924 Sagewood offers parking.
Does 924 Sagewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 Sagewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Sagewood have a pool?
No, 924 Sagewood does not have a pool.
Does 924 Sagewood have accessible units?
No, 924 Sagewood does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Sagewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Sagewood has units with dishwashers.
