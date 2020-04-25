Amenities

910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 Available 03/27/19 Live the beach life! 910 N. Pacific is just seconds from the sand! - Available March 27th! Feel like you are on vacation year round!



Lovely Upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath condo across the street from the beach! Community pool, spa, and tennis courts! Home features laminate flooring throughout. Large balcony connected to the master bedroom and living room. 1 parking space and storage closet in the underground garage. Trash, water, sewer and basic cable paid! Stove and dishwasher provided. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer also provided in "as is" condition. Owner will consider one small pet upon approval and with additional deposit. Security deposit is $2,000.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,285.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners



