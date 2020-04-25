All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42

910 N Pacific St N · No Longer Available
Location

910 N Pacific St N, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 Available 03/27/19 Live the beach life! 910 N. Pacific is just seconds from the sand! - Available March 27th! Feel like you are on vacation year round!

Lovely Upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath condo across the street from the beach! Community pool, spa, and tennis courts! Home features laminate flooring throughout. Large balcony connected to the master bedroom and living room. 1 parking space and storage closet in the underground garage. Trash, water, sewer and basic cable paid! Stove and dishwasher provided. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer also provided in "as is" condition. Owner will consider one small pet upon approval and with additional deposit. Security deposit is $2,000.

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,285.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2441505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have any available units?
910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have?
Some of 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 currently offering any rent specials?
910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 is pet friendly.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 offer parking?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 offers parking.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have a pool?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 has a pool.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have accessible units?
No, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 N. PACIFIC STREET #42 has units with dishwashers.
