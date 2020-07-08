All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 848 Cypress Point Way - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
848 Cypress Point Way - 1
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:14 PM

848 Cypress Point Way - 1

848 Cypress Point Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

848 Cypress Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great Location, San Luis Ray gate of Camp Pendleton!
Close to town shops and 5 freeway. 2 bedroom 1 1/2 Bath.
Enclosed patio. Washer & Dryer and New Refrigerator.
Pet friendly with deposit. Community Pool. One car garage and 1 parking space.
Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 have any available units?
848 Cypress Point Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 have?
Some of 848 Cypress Point Way - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
848 Cypress Point Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 Cypress Point Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego