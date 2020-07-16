Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

844 Essence Avenue Available 08/17/20 Rancho Del Oro charming single story! 844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside - Available August 17th! *Please do not disturb current tenants*



Make this cozy home yours today! Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with vaulted ceilings. Centrally located and close to shopping and the highway 76. Around the corner from Camp Pendleton and 15 minutes to the BEACH! Enjoy entertaining in the backyard with covered patio. Large two car garage for storage. Tenant will need to provide their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain the yard. Owner will consider a small dog with an additional $500.00 security deposit. NO cats please. NO smoking.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,185.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners.

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



No Cats Allowed



