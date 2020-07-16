All apartments in Oceanside
844 Essence Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

844 Essence Avenue

844 Essence Avenue · (760) 249-7149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 844 Essence Avenue · Avail. Aug 17

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
844 Essence Avenue Available 08/17/20 Rancho Del Oro charming single story! 844 Essence Avenue, Oceanside - Available August 17th! *Please do not disturb current tenants*

Make this cozy home yours today! Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with vaulted ceilings. Centrally located and close to shopping and the highway 76. Around the corner from Camp Pendleton and 15 minutes to the BEACH! Enjoy entertaining in the backyard with covered patio. Large two car garage for storage. Tenant will need to provide their own refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain the yard. Owner will consider a small dog with an additional $500.00 security deposit. NO cats please. NO smoking.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,185.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3297423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Essence Avenue have any available units?
844 Essence Avenue has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 Essence Avenue have?
Some of 844 Essence Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Essence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
844 Essence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Essence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Essence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 844 Essence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 844 Essence Avenue offers parking.
Does 844 Essence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 Essence Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Essence Avenue have a pool?
No, 844 Essence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 844 Essence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 844 Essence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Essence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Essence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
