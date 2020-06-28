823 La Salina Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to the beautiful beach city of South Oceanside. A must see beach cottage that is nicely updated and just a few blocks to Buccaneer Beach Park. The home comes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and has a finished Studio Shed in the backyard - perfect for an office, or a 3rd bedroom. The property can be leased unfurnished at $3,500/mo. or furnished at $4,100/mo. and includes washer, dryer, and fridge. Come see the beautiful open floor plan with an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, beautifully updated bathrooms, and refinished hardwood floors throughout. The updated bathrooms include a walk in shower and double sink in one, and the second bath comes with a tub and shower combo. The private yard has lush landscaping and mature fruit trees, ample entertaining areas, and a luxury outdoor shower. Located on a secluded family friendly cul-de-sac just two blocks to Coast Highway with an abundance of restaurants and shops just a leisurely stroll away. Come live the beach life….