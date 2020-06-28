All apartments in Oceanside
823 La Salina Place
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

823 La Salina Place

823 La Salina Place · No Longer Available
Location

823 La Salina Place, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful beach city of South Oceanside. A must see beach cottage that is nicely updated and just a few blocks to Buccaneer Beach Park. The home comes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and has a finished Studio Shed in the backyard - perfect for an office, or a 3rd bedroom. The property can be leased unfurnished at $3,500/mo. or furnished at $4,100/mo. and includes washer, dryer, and fridge. Come see the beautiful open floor plan with an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, beautifully updated bathrooms, and refinished hardwood floors throughout. The updated bathrooms include a walk in shower and double sink in one, and the second bath comes with a tub and shower combo. The private yard has lush landscaping and mature fruit trees, ample entertaining areas, and a luxury outdoor shower. Located on a secluded family friendly cul-de-sac just two blocks to Coast Highway with an abundance of restaurants and shops just a leisurely stroll away. Come live the beach life….

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 La Salina Place have any available units?
823 La Salina Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 La Salina Place have?
Some of 823 La Salina Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 La Salina Place currently offering any rent specials?
823 La Salina Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 La Salina Place pet-friendly?
No, 823 La Salina Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 823 La Salina Place offer parking?
Yes, 823 La Salina Place offers parking.
Does 823 La Salina Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 La Salina Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 La Salina Place have a pool?
No, 823 La Salina Place does not have a pool.
Does 823 La Salina Place have accessible units?
No, 823 La Salina Place does not have accessible units.
Does 823 La Salina Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 La Salina Place has units with dishwashers.
