818 El Caballo Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Brand new wood flooring throughout. Beautifully upgraded and very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard and 2 car garage. Located in the highly desirable community of Sonoma Hills near the back gate of Camp Pendleton and the 76.



(RLNE5605556)