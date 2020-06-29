818 El Caballo Dr

818 El Caballo Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057 North Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Brand new wood flooring throughout. Beautifully upgraded and very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard and 2 car garage. Located in the highly desirable community of Sonoma Hills near the back gate of Camp Pendleton and the 76.
(RLNE5605556)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
