818 El Caballo Dr
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

818 El Caballo Dr

818 El Caballo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

818 El Caballo Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new wood flooring throughout. Beautifully upgraded and very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard and 2 car garage. Located in the highly desirable community of Sonoma Hills near the back gate of Camp Pendleton and the 76.

(RLNE5605556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

