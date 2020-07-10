All apartments in Oceanside
815 Harbor Cliff Way

815 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

815 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2466bab059 ---- Live the Beach Lifestyle! Walk/Bike to the beach, harbor, Pier, In-n-Out, restaurants, brew pubs, train station and more. 3 Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condominium for Rent in Oceanside. Centralized AC and Heating. Open and bright with lots of natural light. Beautiful wood flooring, built in cabinetry and fireplace in main living area. Balcony on main floor and off master bedroom. Awesome and beautiful coastal breeze.1 Car attached garage 1 Car detached parking. Gated complex with entry West of the 5 offers night time security, clubhouse, pool, spa, BBQ area, tot lots and sports court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 815 Harbor Cliff Way have any available units?
815 Harbor Cliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Harbor Cliff Way have?
Some of 815 Harbor Cliff Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Harbor Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
815 Harbor Cliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Harbor Cliff Way pet-friendly?
No, 815 Harbor Cliff Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 815 Harbor Cliff Way offer parking?
Yes, 815 Harbor Cliff Way offers parking.
Does 815 Harbor Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Harbor Cliff Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Harbor Cliff Way have a pool?
Yes, 815 Harbor Cliff Way has a pool.
Does 815 Harbor Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 815 Harbor Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Harbor Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Harbor Cliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.

