815 Harbor Cliff Way.

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2466bab059 ---- Live the Beach Lifestyle! Walk/Bike to the beach, harbor, Pier, In-n-Out, restaurants, brew pubs, train station and more. 3 Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condominium for Rent in Oceanside. Centralized AC and Heating. Open and bright with lots of natural light. Beautiful wood flooring, built in cabinetry and fireplace in main living area. Balcony on main floor and off master bedroom. Awesome and beautiful coastal breeze.1 Car attached garage 1 Car detached parking. Gated complex with entry West of the 5 offers night time security, clubhouse, pool, spa, BBQ area, tot lots and sports court.