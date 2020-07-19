All apartments in Oceanside
813 N. Tremont St.
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

813 N. Tremont St.

813 North Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 North Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beach home WEST of the 5! - Welcome to the beach life you've always dreamed of! Located West of Pacific Coast Highway in Oceanside, this home has peaks of Ocean views from the roof top deck, perfect for enjoying the sunsets and ocean breezes. You will love the convenience of the sink, wine refrigerator and abundance of cabinets and counter tops located next to the entry of the roof top deck! This is a great community situated just three short blocks from the beach, walking distance to the Oceanside Pier, Manchester Resort, downtown theaters, Shopping, Dining, Coaster/Amtrak, farmers market and so much more!! This wonderful home features 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 2 car garage with direct access to the home for your convenience. The kitchen is a Chefs delight with designer cabinets and beautiful granite slabs with an extensive breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The sizeable master bedroom suite has a spacious walk in closet, large soaking tub and walk in shower to relax after a long day! There is tumbled travertine flooring with vaulted ceilings throughout the first floor and a laundry room equipped with washer and dryer located on the second floor.

Equal Housing Opportunity. No Section 8. Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change Renters Insurance will be required. One year lease. Non smokers only (strictly enforced). Visit our website at www.RentGPM.com or contact our office at (760) 721-4442 for your opportunity to view this home. Ready for immediate occupancy. CA BUREAU OF REAL ESTATE LICENSE# 00887673

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 N. Tremont St. have any available units?
813 N. Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 N. Tremont St. have?
Some of 813 N. Tremont St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 N. Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
813 N. Tremont St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 N. Tremont St. pet-friendly?
No, 813 N. Tremont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 813 N. Tremont St. offer parking?
Yes, 813 N. Tremont St. offers parking.
Does 813 N. Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 N. Tremont St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 N. Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 813 N. Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 813 N. Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 813 N. Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 813 N. Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 N. Tremont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
