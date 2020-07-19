813 N. Tremont St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beach home WEST of the 5! - Welcome to the beach life you've always dreamed of! Located West of Pacific Coast Highway in Oceanside, this home has peaks of Ocean views from the roof top deck, perfect for enjoying the sunsets and ocean breezes. You will love the convenience of the sink, wine refrigerator and abundance of cabinets and counter tops located next to the entry of the roof top deck! This is a great community situated just three short blocks from the beach, walking distance to the Oceanside Pier, Manchester Resort, downtown theaters, Shopping, Dining, Coaster/Amtrak, farmers market and so much more!! This wonderful home features 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an attached 2 car garage with direct access to the home for your convenience. The kitchen is a Chefs delight with designer cabinets and beautiful granite slabs with an extensive breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The sizeable master bedroom suite has a spacious walk in closet, large soaking tub and walk in shower to relax after a long day! There is tumbled travertine flooring with vaulted ceilings throughout the first floor and a laundry room equipped with washer and dryer located on the second floor.



Equal Housing Opportunity. No Section 8. Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change Renters Insurance will be required. One year lease. Non smokers only (strictly enforced). Visit our website at www.RentGPM.com or contact our office at (760) 721-4442 for your opportunity to view this home. Ready for immediate occupancy. CA BUREAU OF REAL ESTATE LICENSE# 00887673



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4855032)