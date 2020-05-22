810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TRI-LEVEL HOME IN OCEANSIDE, MINUTES FROM I-5 AND OCEANSIDE PIER!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



This beautiful tri-level home in the gated community of Windward in Oceanside has everything you are looking for! Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, full size washer and dryer included in the home. This home also boasts a Dual Master Suite with vaulted ceilings as well as a fireplace in the living room. Additional amenities such as a Community BBQ Area, Community Basketball Court, Pool and Spa and Clubhouse are just icing on the cake! You do not want to miss out on this!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Central AC/Heat

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laundry Room

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Open Floor Plan

- Granite Countertops

- Fireplace

- Balcony

- Dual Master Suite

- Living Room

- Vaulted ceilings only in master bedroom



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Windward Community Association

- Pool

- Spa

- Club House

- Gated Community

- BBQ Area

- Dog Run

- Basketball court

- Kid's play equipment

- Outdoor workout areas



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage

HOA NAME: Windward Community Association

YEAR BUILT: 2005

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #223

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet

-Tenant to pay for trash, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, sewer

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

(RLNE5595156)