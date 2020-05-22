All apartments in Oceanside
810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223

810 Harbor Cliff Way · No Longer Available
Location

810 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
BEAUTIFUL TRI-LEVEL HOME IN OCEANSIDE, MINUTES FROM I-5 AND OCEANSIDE PIER!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

This beautiful tri-level home in the gated community of Windward in Oceanside has everything you are looking for! Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, full size washer and dryer included in the home. This home also boasts a Dual Master Suite with vaulted ceilings as well as a fireplace in the living room. Additional amenities such as a Community BBQ Area, Community Basketball Court, Pool and Spa and Clubhouse are just icing on the cake! You do not want to miss out on this!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Central AC/Heat
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Open Floor Plan
- Granite Countertops
- Fireplace
- Balcony
- Dual Master Suite
- Living Room
- Vaulted ceilings only in master bedroom

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Windward Community Association
- Pool
- Spa
- Club House
- Gated Community
- BBQ Area
- Dog Run
- Basketball court
- Kid's play equipment
- Outdoor workout areas

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Windward Community Association
YEAR BUILT: 2005
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #223
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet
-Tenant to pay for trash, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, sewer
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5595156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 have any available units?
810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 have?
Some of 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 is pet friendly.
Does 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 offer parking?
Yes, 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 offers parking.
Does 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 have a pool?
Yes, 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 has a pool.
Does 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 have accessible units?
No, 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223 has units with dishwashers.

