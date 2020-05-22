810 Harbor Cliff Way Unit 223

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL TRI-LEVEL HOME IN OCEANSIDE, MINUTES FROM I-5 AND OCEANSIDE PIER!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!
This beautiful tri-level home in the gated community of Windward in Oceanside has everything you are looking for! Fully upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, full size washer and dryer included in the home. This home also boasts a Dual Master Suite with vaulted ceilings as well as a fireplace in the living room. Additional amenities such as a Community BBQ Area, Community Basketball Court, Pool and Spa and Clubhouse are just icing on the cake! You do not want to miss out on this!!
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Central AC/Heat
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Open Floor Plan
- Granite Countertops
- Fireplace
- Balcony
- Dual Master Suite
- Living Room
- Vaulted ceilings only in master bedroom
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Windward Community Association
- Pool
- Spa
- Club House
- Gated Community
- BBQ Area
- Dog Run
- Basketball court
- Kid's play equipment
- Outdoor workout areas
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Windward Community Association
YEAR BUILT: 2005
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #223
FLOOD ZONE: No
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet
-Tenant to pay for trash, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, sewer
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
(RLNE5595156)