in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage dogs allowed

2nd Floor Light and Bright Condo - This updated 3 bedroom condo has hard flooring through out and custom finishes.

Private end unit, no neighbors below. 2 car garage, with an additional parking space if needed. Washer/Dryer in condo. Well manicured complex and community pool. Enjoy the large patio for entertaining or grilling on the weekends!



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule showing, (760) 602-0221.



Sorry, no dogs.



(RLNE5615899)