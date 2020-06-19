Rent Calculator
728 Butterfield Rd.
Find more places like 728 Butterfield Rd.
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM
1 of 4
728 Butterfield Rd
728 Butterfield Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
728 Butterfield Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 Butterfield Rd have any available units?
728 Butterfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 728 Butterfield Rd have?
Some of 728 Butterfield Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 728 Butterfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
728 Butterfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Butterfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 728 Butterfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 728 Butterfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 728 Butterfield Rd offers parking.
Does 728 Butterfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Butterfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Butterfield Rd have a pool?
No, 728 Butterfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 728 Butterfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 728 Butterfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Butterfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Butterfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
