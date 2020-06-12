717 Rena Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage. Enjoy your summer days in your huge backyard with your own Pool! Pool maintenance included. Also, has an enclosed patio cover. Wash/Dryer Hook-Ups. Dogs okay with additional deposit.
Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Russ Tarvin (760)525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE4885904)