717 Rena Dr.

Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

2 Car Garage



Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage. Enjoy your summer days in your huge backyard with your own Pool! Pool maintenance included. Also, has an enclosed patio cover. Wash/Dryer Hook-Ups. Dogs okay with additional deposit.



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties

For a showing please call Russ Tarvin (760)525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



