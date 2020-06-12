All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 717 Rena Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
717 Rena Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

717 Rena Dr.

717 Rena Drive · (760) 525-0686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

717 Rena Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 717 Rena Dr. · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
2 Car Garage

Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage. Enjoy your summer days in your huge backyard with your own Pool! Pool maintenance included. Also, has an enclosed patio cover. Wash/Dryer Hook-Ups. Dogs okay with additional deposit.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Russ Tarvin (760)525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4885904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Rena Dr. have any available units?
717 Rena Dr. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Rena Dr. have?
Some of 717 Rena Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Rena Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
717 Rena Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Rena Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Rena Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 717 Rena Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 717 Rena Dr. does offer parking.
Does 717 Rena Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Rena Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Rena Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 717 Rena Dr. has a pool.
Does 717 Rena Dr. have accessible units?
No, 717 Rena Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Rena Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Rena Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 717 Rena Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity