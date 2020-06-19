All apartments in Oceanside
711 Michigan Avenue
711 Michigan Avenue

711 Michigan St · No Longer Available
Location

711 Michigan St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCTION!!!! 2 unit home on large buildable lot with a high density zoning (R3). Home has 2 units or could be used as entire home. Top floor has 2 bedrooms,1 bath bottom floor has 1 bedroom,1bath. New Windows , new paint, new floors. Great Vacation Rental bringing in income.Ocean view from the deck, walking distance from the beach, hip restaurants etc. Permits unknown as existing configuration was done prior to existing owner.New electrical box. Re-roofed and new stucco approximately 3 years ago. Income Potential. Live in one and rent the other. Equipment: Garage Door Opener. Exterior: Wood/Stucco. Market Area: Coastal North. Parking Non-Garage: Guest Parking. Rooms: Breakfast Area,Dining Area. Sewer: Sewer Connected. Residential Styles: Detached. Water:
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
711 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 711 Michigan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 711 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 711 Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 711 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 711 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 711 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
