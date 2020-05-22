705 Wala Dr

Amenities
Oceanside house - Property Id: 265196
Beautiful quiet neighborhood minutes to the beach connecting with a bike trail, ocean breeze all the time combining lake and mountain view from the back yard, master bedroom, and balcony...
2 Story open floor plan 2459 sqft 4 bed, 3 baths, beautiful yard and patio with rare mountain and lake view.
(no worry with bug control scheduled operation running by the city)
Easy access to the beach, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Vista, and Encinitas and I-5, 76,78, Irvine and other Los Angeles (LA) areas
Built 2004 Heating Forced air Vaulted ceilings with remote control
All wood and stone floor downstairs
refrigerator and washer/dryer and kitchen appliances included.
Parking 4 spaces HOA $80/month included in the rental
. Available May 1st. Pets considered, No smoking, and no sublease allowed.
Credit and background check required for each potential adult tenant with an application fee of $35, 1-2 year lease term or longer with better rate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265196
(RLNE5717997)