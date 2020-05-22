All apartments in Oceanside
705 Wala Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

705 Wala Dr

705 Wala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Wala Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Oceanside house - Property Id: 265196

Beautiful quiet neighborhood minutes to the beach connecting with a bike trail, ocean breeze all the time combining lake and mountain view from the back yard, master bedroom, and balcony...
2 Story open floor plan 2459 sqft 4 bed, 3 baths, beautiful yard and patio with rare mountain and lake view.
(no worry with bug control scheduled operation running by the city)
Easy access to the beach, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Vista, and Encinitas and I-5, 76,78, Irvine and other Los Angeles (LA) areas

Built 2004 Heating Forced air Vaulted ceilings with remote control
All wood and stone floor downstairs
refrigerator and washer/dryer and kitchen appliances included.
Parking 4 spaces HOA $80/month included in the rental

. Available May 1st. Pets considered, No smoking, and no sublease allowed.
Credit and background check required for each potential adult tenant with an application fee of $35, 1-2 year lease term or longer with better rate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265196
Property Id 265196

(RLNE5717997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Wala Dr have any available units?
705 Wala Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Wala Dr have?
Some of 705 Wala Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Wala Dr currently offering any rent specials?
705 Wala Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Wala Dr pet-friendly?
No, 705 Wala Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 705 Wala Dr offer parking?
Yes, 705 Wala Dr does offer parking.
Does 705 Wala Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Wala Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Wala Dr have a pool?
No, 705 Wala Dr does not have a pool.
Does 705 Wala Dr have accessible units?
No, 705 Wala Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Wala Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Wala Dr has units with dishwashers.
