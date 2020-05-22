705 Wala Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Oceanside house - Property Id: 265196



Beautiful quiet neighborhood minutes to the beach connecting with a bike trail, ocean breeze all the time combining lake and mountain view from the back yard, master bedroom, and balcony...

2 Story open floor plan 2459 sqft 4 bed, 3 baths, beautiful yard and patio with rare mountain and lake view.

(no worry with bug control scheduled operation running by the city)

Easy access to the beach, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Vista, and Encinitas and I-5, 76,78, Irvine and other Los Angeles (LA) areas



Built 2004 Heating Forced air Vaulted ceilings with remote control

All wood and stone floor downstairs

refrigerator and washer/dryer and kitchen appliances included.

Parking 4 spaces HOA $80/month included in the rental



. Available May 1st. Pets considered, No smoking, and no sublease allowed.

Credit and background check required for each potential adult tenant with an application fee of $35, 1-2 year lease term or longer with better rate

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265196

Property Id 265196



(RLNE5717997)