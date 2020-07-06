641 Ann Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Oceanside home with gorgeous views. Completely Remodeled several years ago. Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and sunset views to the west. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island with butcher block top, and tile floors. Laminate wood floors throughout. Living room opens to kitchen and is wired for surround-sound speakers and wall-mounted TV. French doors lead to the bonus room//4th bedroom and then to the backyard with fantastic views. Close to the San Luis Rey gate of Camp Pendleton. Kitchen appliances and gardener included. No smoking. Pets are case-by-case. Tenants supply washer/dryer and pay for utilities. Please click on the virtual tour buttons for more photos. AVAILABLE NOW!!