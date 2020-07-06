All apartments in Oceanside
641 Ann Street

Location

641 Ann Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Lovely Oceanside home with gorgeous views. Completely Remodeled several years ago. Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and sunset views to the west. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island with butcher block top, and tile floors. Laminate wood floors throughout. Living room opens to kitchen and is wired for surround-sound speakers and wall-mounted TV. French doors lead to the bonus room//4th bedroom and then to the backyard with fantastic views. Close to the San Luis Rey gate of Camp Pendleton. Kitchen appliances and gardener included. No smoking. Pets are case-by-case. Tenants supply washer/dryer and pay for utilities. Please click on the virtual tour buttons for more photos. AVAILABLE NOW!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Ann Street have any available units?
641 Ann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Ann Street have?
Some of 641 Ann Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
641 Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Ann Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Ann Street is pet friendly.
Does 641 Ann Street offer parking?
No, 641 Ann Street does not offer parking.
Does 641 Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 Ann Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Ann Street have a pool?
No, 641 Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 641 Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 641 Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Ann Street does not have units with dishwashers.

