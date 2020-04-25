All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

634 Grant Street

634 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

634 Grant Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
GORGEOUS REMODELED BEACH HOUSE JUST WEST OF I5 - Nothing has been overlooked in this wonderful remodel. The main home is three bedroom and two baths. Beautifully remodeled kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. This home even includes a butler's pantry! The wood flooring and upgraded tile flooring adds a nice finishing touch. The abundance of outdoor patios and decks makes this home ideal for entertaining, not to mention just enjoying the outstanding Oceanside weather. The detached studio includes a kitchen and bath and a private patio area. There is a one car garage and room for four additional vehicles. Enjoy ocean views from either of the two front decks. All inquires for additional information MUST include a valid phone number. Sorry no pets, unless certified service animals. Renters will be required to carry renters insurance. Non Smokers Only...Strictly Enforced! Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background screening, therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sorry, no Section 8. Please contact Graf Property Management 760-721-4442 for additional information or for your opportunity to tour this home. Agent. CA BRE #00887673

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1927815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

