634 Grant Street

GORGEOUS REMODELED BEACH HOUSE JUST WEST OF I5 - Nothing has been overlooked in this wonderful remodel. The main home is three bedroom and two baths. Beautifully remodeled kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. This home even includes a butler's pantry! The wood flooring and upgraded tile flooring adds a nice finishing touch. The abundance of outdoor patios and decks makes this home ideal for entertaining, not to mention just enjoying the outstanding Oceanside weather. The detached studio includes a kitchen and bath and a private patio area. There is a one car garage and room for four additional vehicles. Enjoy ocean views from either of the two front decks. All inquires for additional information MUST include a valid phone number. Sorry no pets, unless certified service animals. Renters will be required to carry renters insurance. Non Smokers Only...Strictly Enforced! Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background screening, therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sorry, no Section 8. Please contact Graf Property Management 760-721-4442 for additional information or for your opportunity to tour this home. Agent. CA BRE #00887673



(RLNE1927815)