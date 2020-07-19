All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 San Luis Rey

616 San Luis Rey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 San Luis Rey Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Minutes to Camp Pendleton!! This adorable two bedroom, one bath home includes a gorgeous brand new kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances! Enjoy the charm of original hard wood flooring, wood decking and more. There is a full size washer and dryer in the attached single car garage. Large fenced yard. Non smokers only. No Section 8. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and housing history and therefore subject to change. Visit our website at www.allinvestorsrealty.com to view additional properties. Equal Housing Opportunity. CABRE#01134376. All Investors Realty And Management. 760.644.0209 ***DO NOT DISTURB OUR VALUED RESIDENTS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 San Luis Rey have any available units?
616 San Luis Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 San Luis Rey have?
Some of 616 San Luis Rey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 San Luis Rey currently offering any rent specials?
616 San Luis Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 San Luis Rey pet-friendly?
No, 616 San Luis Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 616 San Luis Rey offer parking?
Yes, 616 San Luis Rey offers parking.
Does 616 San Luis Rey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 San Luis Rey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 San Luis Rey have a pool?
No, 616 San Luis Rey does not have a pool.
Does 616 San Luis Rey have accessible units?
No, 616 San Luis Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 616 San Luis Rey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 San Luis Rey has units with dishwashers.
