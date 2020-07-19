616 San Luis Rey

Amenities

Three Minutes to Camp Pendleton!! This adorable two bedroom, one bath home includes a gorgeous brand new kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances! Enjoy the charm of original hard wood flooring, wood decking and more. There is a full size washer and dryer in the attached single car garage. Large fenced yard. Non smokers only. No Section 8. Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and housing history and therefore subject to change. Visit our website at www.allinvestorsrealty.com to view additional properties. Equal Housing Opportunity. CABRE#01134376. All Investors Realty And Management. 760.644.0209 ***DO NOT DISTURB OUR VALUED RESIDENTS***